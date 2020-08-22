Illinois digging into delays in nursing home complaints

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The state of Illinois said it’s investigating a delay in responding to abuse and neglect complaints at long-term care facilities during the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s Bureau of Long-Term Care didn’t properly process complaints from March 15 to June 30. That’s the conclusion of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Because of COVID-19, the federal government suspended deadlines for the state to investigate certain complaints. But there was no timeout under state law. The department has confirmed certain facts in at least 17 complaints of abuse and neglect, although nursing homes might not be at fault.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 22, 2020)

