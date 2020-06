Ill. (WEHT) — The Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) announced casino and video gaming operations can resume July 1 at 9 a.m.

Operations were shut down March 16 due to the pandemic.

IGB says each casino and terminal operator has provided to them a Pandemic Resumption Plan.

(This story was originally published on June 25, 2020)