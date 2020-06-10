Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announces grant program

MOLINE, Ill. (WEHT)- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced a “first in the nation” grant program designed to help child care programs across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant provides $270 million in funding for child care programs in Illinois as the state continues to reopen its economy. Gov. Pritzker says Illinois’ commitment to becoming the best state in America to raise a child is “stronger than ever,” despite the ongoing pandemic.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on June 10, 2020)
LATEST NEWS:
- ‘Pandemic potential’: New swine flu strain discovered in China
- China approves contentious Hong Kong national security law
- Goggle-wearing trio of dogs hikes Nevada trails
- McLean County issues State of Emergency due to flooding
- Poseyville post office has positive employee COVID-19 case