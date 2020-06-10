Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announces grant program

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker responds to a question after announcing that three more people have died in the state from from Covid-19 virus, two Illinois residents and one woman visiting from Florida, during a news conference Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

MOLINE, Ill. (WEHT)- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced a “first in the nation” grant program designed to help child care programs across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant provides $270 million in funding for child care programs in Illinois as the state continues to reopen its economy. Gov. Pritzker says Illinois’ commitment to becoming the best state in America to raise a child is “stronger than ever,” despite the ongoing pandemic.

(This story was originally published on June 10, 2020)

