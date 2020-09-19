Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker releases statement following passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

FILE – In this Oct. 28, 2019 file photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker answers questions during a news conference at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has spent at least $3 million of his own money for state expenses including staff raises and building renovations. Experts call the practice is troubling because money spent from private funds isn’t subject to open records laws and that it gives wealthy candidates an edge. A Pritzker spokeswoman defended the practice, saying the Democrat believes Illinoisans are worth investing in. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP File)

(WEHT)- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued a statement following the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Full Statement

America has lost an icon and inspiration. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was first a trailblazer and then a bulwark for equality, whether you are a woman, gay, a person of color or disabled. Just as importantly, she was a shining role model for girls everywhere – a testament to working hard and fighting for what’s right. Her legacy will endure, but only if we fight as hard as she did to protect it.

MK and I grieve for Justice Ginsberg’s family, friends and followers – but most of all, our entire nation. Our prayer is that we honor this giant by honoring her fervent dying wish.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 18, 2020)

