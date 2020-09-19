Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker releases statement following passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

(WEHT)- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued a statement following the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Full Statement
America has lost an icon and inspiration. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was first a trailblazer and then a bulwark for equality, whether you are a woman, gay, a person of color or disabled. Just as importantly, she was a shining role model for girls everywhere – a testament to working hard and fighting for what’s right. Her legacy will endure, but only if we fight as hard as she did to protect it.
MK and I grieve for Justice Ginsberg’s family, friends and followers – but most of all, our entire nation. Our prayer is that we honor this giant by honoring her fervent dying wish.
(This story was originally published on Sept. 18, 2020)
