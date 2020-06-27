Illinois issues guidance for outdoor long-term care facility visits

Ill. (WEHT) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has issued outdoor visitation guidance for long-term care facilities.

Visitors must schedule an appointment with the facility to visit a resident, and residents are limited to two visitors at a time.

Facilities must must prescreen visitors via phone with the (CDC) symptom checklist not more than 24 hours in advance and screen visitors on arrival with the CDC symptom checklist and a temperature check. Social distancing must also be communicated and enforced.

For all of the guidance, click here.

(This story was originally published on June 26, 2020)

