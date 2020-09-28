Illinois launches online tracking system for rape kits

FILE – This Feb. 8, 2017, file photo, Utah State Crime Lab Director Jay Henry holds a sexual assault evidence collection kit following a committee meeting at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. The backlog of untested rape kits is growing even after state lawmakers passed a law in 2017 to address the issue, in part because the legislature didn’t provide enough money to hire the necessary technicians for the state crime lab, KUTV reports. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File )

CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois State Police has launched a tracking system for rape kits that will allow sexual assault survivors to track evidence in new cases.

The state police, which rolled out the system in August, runs laboratories that analyze DNA evidence.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the system was supposed to launch last year, but it was delayed until this year.

Survivors will be given a case number for the system that will allow them to track their evidence, which advocates say can boost accountability and be a supportive tool for survivors.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 28, 2020)