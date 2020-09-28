Illinois launches online tracking system for rape kits

CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois State Police has launched a tracking system for rape kits that will allow sexual assault survivors to track evidence in new cases.
The state police, which rolled out the system in August, runs laboratories that analyze DNA evidence.
The Chicago Tribune reports that the system was supposed to launch last year, but it was delayed until this year.
Survivors will be given a case number for the system that will allow them to track their evidence, which advocates say can boost accountability and be a supportive tool for survivors.
(This story was originally published on Sept. 28, 2020)