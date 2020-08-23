Illinois low census response puts federal dollars at risk

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — A low census response rate in southern Illinois is putting millions of federal dollars for infrastructure improvements, education and social service programs at risk.

The Southern Illinoisan reports that as of Monday, only about 46% of Carbondale households had responded to the 2020 census survey. The city estimates it loses about $1,600 per year for every person who fails to respond. The census count concludes Sept. 30.

Carbondale Planning Director says Carbondale’s low response rate is mostly tied to Southern Illinois University students. He says the student population is traditionally hard to reach and the coronavirus pandemic has made it even harder.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 23, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: