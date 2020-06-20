Illinois man gets 30 years in 2015 slaying of Army veteran

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2015 slaying of an Army veteran who prosecutors say was fatally shot during a dispute over a small amount of drugs.

Larry Broomfield of Springfield was sentenced Friday after being convicted of first-degree murder in September by a Sangamon County jury in Louis Tuttle’s January 2015 killing.

The State Journal-Register reports Broomfield was 16 when Tuttle, a former Lanphier High School football player who served in the U.S. Army, was slain. Broomfield was tried as an adult. A co-defendant of Broomfield’s is scheduled to stand trial in August.

