LIVE: Gov. Pritzker giving COVID-19 update

WATCH LIVE ABOVE: Governor JB Pritzker and state health experts are expected to give an update on COVID-19 in Illinois at 2:30 p.m. Thursday

CHICAGO — Illinois passed two grim milestones in the coronavirus pandemic Thursday, reporting more than 10,000 related deaths to date and 9,935 new COVID-19 infections, surpassing the previous single-day record by more than 2,000 cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 9,935 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 97 additional coronavirus-related deaths Thursday.

This represents the highest number of deaths reported in the state since June and brings the total number reported to date to 10,030. Illinois is now averaging around 50 deaths over a 7-day period, data compiled by WGN-TV shows, near levels last reported in mid-June.

Additionally, the 9,935 new cases reported Thursday is the biggest single-day increase to date, passing the previous record of 7,899 reported less than a week ago on October 31. This brings the 7-day average of cases in the state to more than 7,400.

The case positivity rate from October 29-November 4, which reflects the number of new cases compared to the total number of tests performed, came in at 9.1% as it continues a rise which began in early October.

With 86,015 new tests reported Thursday, Illinois is now averaging more than 81,000 tests over a 7-day period. The state was averaging about 60,000 tests at the beginning of October.

The number of patients hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 continues to rise as well. The IDPH reported 3,891 patients hospitalized with coronavirus as of Wednesday night, including 772 in intensive care and 343 on ventilators. The total number of hospitalizations is near levels last reported in May, while those in intensive care and on ventilators are near levels last seen in June.

Additional coronavirus mitigation measures remain in place in every region established in the Restore Illinois plan as their 7-day positivity rates remain above the state’s “failsafe” level of 8% Thursday, with rates either stable or rising across the board.

Stricter “Tier 2” mitigation measures are in place in northwest Illinois, and could come to south suburban Will and Kankakee counties as well as west suburban Kane and DuPage counties Friday, as positivity rates there remain above the failsafe level two weeks after “Tier 1” mitigation measures were put in place.

These restrictions include limits on table sizes at bars and restaurants to six people, as well as limits on social gatherings to 10 people or less regardless of location, although there are exceptions for businesses, schools and sports.