Illinois seniors get extension on drivers license renewals

CHICAGO (AP) — State officials say Illinois drivers age 75 and older will get an extra year to renew their drivers licenses because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new expiration date will be a year from the current 2020 date. The secretary of state’s office says that means that seniors don’t need to visit a facility to renew their driver’s license until shortly before their birthday in 2021.

State officials say there are roughly 147,000 drivers age 75 and over with expired or expiring driver’s licenses in 2020.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 30, 2020)

