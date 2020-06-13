Illinois State Rep. Darren Bailey looking for Senior Hall of Fame nominations

(WEHT)- Illinois State Rep. Darren Bailey, whose district covers much of southeastern Illinois, announced he is joining in an effort with the Illinois Department on Aging to promote the 2020 Senior Hall of Fame program.

The Senior Hall of Fame honors Illinoisans over the age of 65 who have made an impact in community service, education, the labor force, or performance and graphic arts.

The Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame was created in 1994 and has honored 121 people. Candidates must be Illinois residents or a former Illinois citizen for most of their life. Posthumous nominees are also considered.

Information about the program can be found online and by calling (800) 252-8966.

(This story was originally published on June 13, 2020)