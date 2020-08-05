Illinois State Rep. wants Pritzker held in civil contempt

LOUISVILLE, Ill. (WEHT)- Illinois State Rep. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) filed a petition Wednesday calling for a civil contempt order for Gov. JB Pritzker.

The filing accuses Pritzker of violating court orders by imposing new pandemic-related executive orders after a Clay County judge ruled he overstepped his authority by issuing executive orders subsequent to April 8.

The petition also asks the Court to hold Pritzker in civil contempt and require him to show cause why he should not be held in contempt. Additionally, the petition asks the Court to force Pritzker to rescind the executive orders issued July 24 and 27 or hold him in the Clay County jail until he complies.

Rep. Bailey says the General Assembly should convene in a special session and “take up its proper role to address public health issues surrounding COVID-19.”

The Governor should respect and follow state law, and a court that ruled in accordance with that law. Rep. Darren Bailey (R- Xenia)

(This story was originally published on Aug. 5, 2020)

