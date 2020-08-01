Illinois to shift teens in state custody to smaller centers

CHICAGO (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to move teenagers in state custody to smaller regional centers with a variety of services closer to their homes. Pritzker says, “The 150-year-old punitive model simply” doesn’t work.

There now are five sites in Illinois, but they’re located in the north and south, which means teens can be far from home. Under the plan, 75% of youth will be closer to family. Pritzker says young people need rehabilitation programs, therapeutic services and family support. The larger sites will be transferred to the state Corrections Department to possibly ease crowding in prisons.

(This story was originally published on August 1, 2020)

