In-person registration for sports wagering suspended in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WEHT) Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has signed an executive order temporarily removing the in-person sports wagering registration requirements for casinos, racetracks, and sports facilities.

The move is an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Casino gaming and horse racing have been suspended since March 16 to protect the health and safety of staff and patrons.

People will be able to create online accounts and place wagers from home while continuing to provide the state with revenue.

(This story was originally published on June 5, 2020)

