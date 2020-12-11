ISP works through firearm owner ID backlog

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – A backlog for processing firearm owner identification cards in Illinois is catching attention.

Some people are waiting months to legally get their guns as the system bogs down. Illinois State Police said it takes an average of 121 days to process FOID applications. Without that card, salesmen can’t sell firearms.

State police said the pandemic has slowed processing. They had 445,000 applicants as of November.

ISP said it is hiring 32 new positions to help approve applications. Police said the number of card holders has grown from 1.2 million to 2.2 million in a decade.

(This story was originally published on December 10, 2020)

