Man charged with sexual assault on remote teaching forum

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a Chicago man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 7-year-old female relative in an act witnessed in an online forum used for remote teaching.

Police say 18-yearf-old Catrell Walls is charged with a felony count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13.

He was ordered held without bond Saturday.

Walls was seen via an online learning application performing a sexual act with the child about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Walls’ attorney says he has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, which impairs his ability to control his impulses.

(This story was originally published on October 17, 2020)