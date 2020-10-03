Mating season means more Illinois auto crashes with deer

A deer has it’s eyes and ears on a passerby while foraging for food near a public park in Hillsborough, N.C., Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois motorists should beware of more deer activity this time of year, particularly at dawn and dusk.

Officials from the Illinois Departments of Natural Resources and Transportation note that it’s deer mating season, meaning more deer will be on the move and crossing roads.

Officials say motorists should be aware of their surroundings, especially in areas marked with deer crossing signs.

They should scan the roadside for “eye shine,” the reflection of headlights in the animals’ eyes.

And when a deer is spotted, slow down. They travel in groups, so there are likely more nearby.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 3, 2020)