No action from Pritzker’s COVID-19 price gouging pursuit

FILE – In this Friday, April 17, 2020, file photo, Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during a news conference at the Thompson Center in Chicago. When the coronavirus pandemic hit Illinois, state officials scrambled to buy scarce gear like protective gowns and masks and lifesaving patient ventilators. Gov. J.B. Pritzker pledged to be on the lookout for price-gouging and to report it to Attorney General Kwame Raoul. But in response to an Associated Press records request, the administration hasn’t made any reports. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — When the coronavirus pandemic hit Illinois, state officials scrambled to buy scarce gear like protective gowns and masks and lifesaving patient ventilators.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker pledged to be on the lookout for price gouging and to report it to Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

But in response to an Associated Press records request, the administration hasn’t made any reports.

Spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh says the key was obtaining the necessary equipment and says the administration could still take post-purchase action against suspected gouging.

Raoul’s office has received 1,800 price gouging consumer complaints but has no summary of actions taken because of staff working remotely.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 31, 2020)