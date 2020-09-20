Nun runs treadmill marathon, raises money for Chicago’s poor

In this Aug. 23, 2020 photo, Sister Stephanie Baliga, right, runs a marathon on a treadmill in the basement of Mission of Our Lady of the Angels church in Chicago. When the Chicago Marathon was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sister Baliga and her fellow nuns livestreamed the run and raised money for their community. (PJ Weiland via AP)

(AP) Sister Stephanie Baliga has run the Chicago Marathon for the past nine consecutive years. When the race was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, she decided to run a treadmill marathon in her convent’s basement to raise money for the Mission of Our Lady of the Angels food pantry in Chicago. In the end, she finished her “race” with a time of 3 hours and 33 minutes, which was submitted to Guinness World Records. So far, she has raised more than $130,000 for her mission.

(This story was originally published on September 20, 2020)

