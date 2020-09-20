Nun runs treadmill marathon, raises money for Chicago’s poor

(AP) Sister Stephanie Baliga has run the Chicago Marathon for the past nine consecutive years. When the race was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, she decided to run a treadmill marathon in her convent’s basement to raise money for the Mission of Our Lady of the Angels food pantry in Chicago. In the end, she finished her “race” with a time of 3 hours and 33 minutes, which was submitted to Guinness World Records. So far, she has raised more than $130,000 for her mission.
(This story was originally published on September 20, 2020)
