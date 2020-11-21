Pot advocates: Pritzker’s reading of law costing state $135M

CHICAGO (AP) — Lawmakers and cannabis industry insiders say Gov. J. B. Pritzker’s interpretation of Illinois’ marijuana legalization law is costing the state more than $100 million in tax revenue by blocking certain pot shops from relocating.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that even as cannabis sales have remained consistent despite the coronavirus pandemic, some industry advocates say in a recent memo that the state is losing out on an estimated $135 million in tax revenue by not allowing existing medical dispensaries to move without repercussions. They say the Pritzker administration’s reading of the law is hampering their industry.

(This story was originally published on November 21, 2020)

