Pritzker says Trump’s call to governors was “inflammatory rhetoric”

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) — Democratic Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is criticizing the president for his handling of the nationwide protests.

He called the president’s phone call to all of the governors “inflammatory rhetoric.”

Pritzker says that if President Trump cannot say something to calm the nation, then he should not say anything at all.

(This story was originally published on June 2, 2020.)