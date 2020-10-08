Residents react to progressive income tax amendment

ILLINOIS (WEHT)– There may be a change to the Illinois State Constitution which could result in a higher income tax depending on how much money you make.

Illinois Governor Pritzker and Democratic State Senators introduced an income tax amendment. Voters will have the final say of rather or not there should be a progressive income tax.

“Some people are on a set income. Like they have just a little bit of a budget. You know, they’re not able to pay the high taxes,” said Fairfield, Illinois resident, Tim White.

If you make less than $100,000, your income tax wont be affected. If you make upwards of $1,000,000 you would be paying an additional 3% if this fair tax becomes law. “Some of the people that are more fortunate off and more blessed could afford a little higher tax than some of the people who are not so blessed and are working everyday trying to make a living.”

Governor Pritzker says this will bring the state much needed funds. Opponents fear it will give legislators the freedom to hike taxes for everyone in the future

Ruth Walker says she’s on disability and can’t afford to receive less money by future potential tax hikes. Right now her income isn’t taxed by the state. She’s fearing how President Trump’s payroll tax plan may affect her social security.

“I spend my money on my medicine I have to have every month. I’m a diabetic and I have to have insulin shots and stuff so. That costs money for that stuff,” said Walker.

