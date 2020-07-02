Start of July brings increase to Illinois minimum wage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA/AP) — Illinois’ minimum wage increased to $10 per hour Wednesday. It’s good news for workers, but business owners say it’s making a tough time even harder.

“It’s a bad idea to begin with and then it’s taking place at the worst possible time,” Todd Maisch, Illinois Chamber of Commerce CEO, said. “They are trying to reopen, trying to hire people, and now you’re going to go ahead and boost their labor costs which is the single biggest cost a small business has and it’s going to make it really hard for as many businesses to survive as we want them to do but there could be more people going out of business unfortunately.”

State officials are reminding workers to make sure their paychecks reflect the change.

The increase is part of a multi-year plan to bring the minimum wage to $15 by 2025. The first increase to $9.25 came on Jan. 1.

Minimum wages in Cook County and the city of Chicago are higher. The county will increase to $13 per hour on Wednesday, and the city to $13.50 for small employers and $14 for employers with 21 or more employees.

Illinois Department of Labor Director Michael Kleinik said officials expect employers to abide by the change but he encouraged workers to verify the increase on their checks.

