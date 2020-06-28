Start of July brings increase to Illinois minimum wage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ minimum wage increases to $10 per hour this week. State officials are reminding workers to make sure their paychecks reflect the change.
The change takes effect Wednesday as July begins. The increase is part of a multi-year plan to bring the minimum wage to $15 by 2025. The first increase to $9.25 came on Jan. 1.
Minimum wages in Cook County and the city of Chicago are higher. The county will increase to $13 per hour on Wednesday, and the city to $13.50 for small employers and $14 for employers with 21 or more employees.
(This story was originally published on June 28, 2020)
