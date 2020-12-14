Swansea driver arrested for driving 102 mph in a 45 mph zone; police say “testing gears” not a good excuse

by: Becky Willeke

SWANSEA, Ill.- The Swansea Police Department arrested a driver for going 102 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The department posted about the incident on its Facebook page. The post says the car was impounded, the driver handcuffed and taken to jail.

The post also says “bad holiday season for you”, referring to the driver.

The post also says “testing gears” doesn’t really justify endangering everyone’s lives.

The driver also was apparently driving a Trans Am because the Facebook post says “we all know Camaros were better”.

