This weekend marks annual Illinois free fishing days

Ill. (WEHT) – The annual Illinois Department of Natural Resource (IDNR) Free Fishing Days celebration is scheduled for June 19-22 this year.

Free Fishing Days is a four-day celebration of fishing in Illinois when anglers can fish without purchasing a fishing license, salmon stamp or inland trout stamp. This year it coincides with Father’s Day Weekend.

Families are encouraged to continue getting back to normal activities and get outdoors for some fresh air and spend quality time this Father’s Day Weekend by going fishing at one of the many lakes in the area.

Visit the IDNR online site at: https://www.ifishillinois.org/profiles/selector.php to check the hours of your favorite spot.

(This story was originally published on June 17, 2020)