Wayne County Clerk sees record early voting turnout

WAYNE CO, Il (WEHT) Voters in Illinois are turning out in force. The Wayne County Clerk’s Office says they have seen a record turnout.

Illinois opened early voting September 25th. The Clerk’s Office says they’ve a seen a stream of people every day and are taking every precaution against COVID-19.

Elizabeth Woodrow says the only issues they have had so far center around the sheer volume of mail-in ballots this year, which are bogging down mail carriers.

According to the State Board of Elections, more than 1.3 million people in Illinois have voted already.

(This story was originally published on October 21, 2020)

