Ingredients:

1 Box of Bowtie Noodles (12 Oz)

Half of Red & Green Bell Pepper, Finely Diced

1/2 Cup of Sliced Black & Green Olives

1 Can Quartered Artichokes (Quick Dice Out of the Can)

5 Oz of Feta & Parmesan Cheese

1/4 cup Red Onion, Finely Diced

1 Cup Of Diced Cherry Tomatoes

1/4 Cup of EVOO or Avocado Oil (I prefer Avocado)

3 Tbsp Ranch Seasoning

3 Tbsp Italian Seasoning

2 Tsp Garlic Powder

Juice of 1 Lemon

3-4 Leaves of Fresh Mint



Cook pasta per box instructions and add into a box mixing bowl after draining.



Stack mint leaves on top of each other then roll and finely slice into strips.



Add in all ingredients above and mixed thoroughly and chill in the refrigerator before serving.





