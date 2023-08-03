Ingredients:

3 Cucumbers (Your Choice of Which Type)

1/3 Cup of Rice Wine Vinegar

1 Cup of Matchstick Carrots

1 Tbsp Honey

3 Tbsp Soy Sauce

1 Tbsp Freshly Minced Ginger

1 Tsp Sesame Oil

3 Tbsp Chili Paste/Siracha (Or Less for Reduced Heat)

3-4 Stalks of Green Onion, Chopped

2 Garlic Cloves, Minced

Sesame Seeds (As Garnish)



While still uncut, score the cucumbers with a fork. This will allow the dressing to stick to the cucumbers easier. Slice the cucumber into then circular pieces or use a mandoline slicer. Omnce cut, set aside.

Add all other ingredients into a bowl and mix well. Throw in cucumbers and stir to evenly coat then refrigerate for at least an hour to cool. When serving, garnish with sesame seeds (and toast them too if you want!)



