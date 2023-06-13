Ingredients:

2 Packs of Baby Bella Mushrooms (About 12 Ounces Per Pack)

1 Block of Cream Cheese

6 Slices of Cooked Bacon, Diced

2 Tsp Worcestershire Sauce

1/2 Tsp Garlic Powder

1/2 Tsp Onion Powder

2 Tsp Creole Seasoning

1/4 Cup of Parmesan Cheese

Couple Dashes of Black Pepper

Breadcrumbs



Gently pull stems out of mushrooms and then wash mushrooms with water to remove any dirt then set aside.

All all ingredients (except breadcrumbs) into a bowl and mix thoroughly. Spoon or pipe the mixture into the mushroom and then top with breadcrumbs.

Bake in oven at 350 degrees until cheese and breadcrumbs are browned to your liking.

