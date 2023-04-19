Ingredients: (makes 5 sandwiches)

Your bread of preference (I suggest Texas toast or sourdough)

2-4 diced fresh jalapenos (seeds & membranes removed)

1 block of very softened cream cheese

1 cup of fresh grated sharp cheddar cheese

1/2 cup of fresh grated parmesan cheese

10 strips of bacon baked in the oven (or a bag of real bacon bits)

1 Tsp black pepper

1 Tsp garlic powder

1 Tsp onion powder



Mix all ingredients above in a bowl (except the strips of bacon unless you are using the bacon bits) with the cream cheese mixture and stir well.



Use a knife to spread butter on to both pieces of bread (one side only). Spread the cream cheese mixture between the bread on the un-buttered sides. Cook on a griddle or skillet until the outside is crispy and the cheese inside is melted & gooey.



