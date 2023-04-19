Ingredients: (makes 5 sandwiches)
Your bread of preference (I suggest Texas toast or sourdough)
2-4 diced fresh jalapenos (seeds & membranes removed)
1 block of very softened cream cheese
1 cup of fresh grated sharp cheddar cheese
1/2 cup of fresh grated parmesan cheese
10 strips of bacon baked in the oven (or a bag of real bacon bits)
1 Tsp black pepper
1 Tsp garlic powder
1 Tsp onion powder
Mix all ingredients above in a bowl (except the strips of bacon unless you are using the bacon bits) with the cream cheese mixture and stir well.
Use a knife to spread butter on to both pieces of bread (one side only). Spread the cream cheese mixture between the bread on the un-buttered sides. Cook on a griddle or skillet until the outside is crispy and the cheese inside is melted & gooey.