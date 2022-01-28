1 Pound Beef Tips
1/2 Cup or Parsley
1/2 Cup of Cilantro
2 Tbsp Oregano (Plucked from Stem)
4 Tbsp Red Wine Vinegar
1/2 White Onion Chopped
1/2 Cup Roasted Red Bell Pepper
1 Can of Diced Potatoes
2 Garlic Cloves
1 Tsp Salt & Pepper
1 Tsp Red Pepper Flakes
1/3 Cup EVOO
Cooked Fresh Green Beans
Cook the beef tips in a pan and set aside. Cook fresh green beans by steaming in a covered pan with chicken broth until soft yet crunchy on the inside – usually takes about 15 minutes.
Add the fresh parsley, cilantro and oregano with garlic and onion into a food chopper. Add in 1/3 cup of EVOO with the red wine vinegar, salt and pepper and red pepper flakes and chop. You can make the mixture a little more sauce-like by adding a little more EVOO and red wine vinegar, but don’t add to much of the vinegar or that will overpower the other flavors.
Add beef tips back into the pan with green beans, roasted red peppers, and diced potatoes and your freshly made chimichurri sauce and mix well. Enjoy!
Beef Chimichurri
