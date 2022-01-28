Beef Chimichurri

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) - For months we have been talking about the nationwide blood shortage, and this month the Red Cross said it's now in its first ever blood crisis. The Red Cross says this is the worst it has been in over a decade and poses a huge risk on patients who need blood transfusions.

"Our need is at an all time high for blood but we're not seeing the turnout," said Theo Boots of the American Red Cross. "Now is the time to donate blood."