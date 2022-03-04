10 Oz Beef Smoked Sausage (or any sausage you prefer)

1 Whole Yellow Onion

3 Celery Stalks (Cut into Small Chunks)

1 Whole Green Bell Pepper (Cut into Small Chunks)

1/2 Orange & Yellow Bell Pepper (Cut into Small Chunks)

1 Jalapeno (Remove Seeds & Finely Dice)

2 Tsp Garlic Powder

1 Tsp Cumin

14.5 Oz Can of Diced Tomato (Drain Some of the Juice)

1/4 Tsp Cayenne Pepper

1 Cup of White Rice

2 Cups of Chicken Broth

Freshly Chopped Green Onion

Dash of Salt & Pepper

In a skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of butter and add the sausage that you’ve finely cut into small bites. Sautee until both sides of the sausage are browned, then add in your spices (cumin, garlic powder, cayenne, salt and pepper) and stir to coat the sausages. Once fragrant (about 30 seconds to 1 minute), add in all your cut vegetables, with the tomatoes, rice, and chicken broth.

Stir all ingredients and bring to a boil. Once boiling, reduce to a smaller simmer and cooked for roughly 45 minutes.

After rice is cooked, remove from heat and garnish the top of the jambalaya with freshly chopped green onions.