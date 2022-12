Ingredients:

2-3 Mangos Chopped into Small Squares

1 Can of Black Beans (Rinse in a colander)

1 Bell Pepper (Your Choice of Color)

3 Tsbp Chopped Cilantro

1 Diced & Seeded Jalapeno

1/2 Finely Chopped Red Onion

1 Lime Juiced

1 Tsp Cumin

2 Tbsp Olive Oil

Dash of Salt & Pepper



Mix all ingredients into a bowl and stir!