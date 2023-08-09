Ingredients:

4 Broccoli Heads, Most of Stems Removed

1/2 Red Onion, Finely Chopped

1 Red Gala Apple, Finely Chopped

6 Oz Bag of Dried Cranberries

1/2 Cup of Bacon Bits

1 Cup of Chopped Walnuts

Shredded Parmesan Cheese



Poppy seed dressing:

1/2 Cup of Olive Oil

1/4 Cup of Red Wine Vinegar

4 Tbsp Honey

1 Tbsp Dried/Ground Mustard

1 Tbsp Poppy Seeds

Dash of Salt and Pepper



Put all of the salad ingredients into a mixing bowl, except parmesan cheese and bacon bits, and toss. Make the poppy seed dressing and pour over the salad. Chill before serving.



When read to serve, top each serving with freshly grated parmesan cheese and bacon bits.