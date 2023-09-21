Ingredients:

2 Large Chicken Breasts

1 Cup of Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese

1 Cup of Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

Chopped Green Onion

1 Tbsp Ranch Seasoning

BBQ Sauce for Drizzle

Blue Cheese Dressing for Drizzle

Bag of Tortilla Chips

Homemade Buffalo Sauce:

1 Cup of Hot Sauce (Your Choice of Louisiana, Franks, Store Brand)

1 Stick of Butter

2 Tbsp White Vinegar

2 Tsp Worcestershire Sauce

1/2 Tsp Garlic Powder

Dash of Cayenne Pepper (Optional)

1/2 Tsp Smoked Paprika (Optional)



To make your buffalo sauce, add all ingredients for the sauce into a pan and bring to a simmer.

In a mixing bowl, add the boil chicken breasts that you have shredded and all other ingredients, except the green onion. Put into a preheated oven at 350 degrees and cook for about 20 minutes, or until you see the cheese getting bubbly.

Remove from the oven once warmed and top with the green onions. Drizzle with the BBQ sauce and/or blue cheese dressing if you desire. Serve with tortilla chips.





