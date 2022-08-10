Ingredients:

French Baguette Sliced into 1/2″ Slices

1 Bag of Small Salad Shrimp (Cooked)

1/2 Tsp Smoked Paprika

2 Tsp Garlic Powder

1/4 Tsp Cayenne Pepper

Homemade Clarified Butter (From 1 Stick)

1 Tbsp Lemon Zest

Juice from 1/2 Lemon

1 Cup Heavy Whipping Cream

Fresh Parsley

Salt

Instructions for Clarified Butter:

In a saucepan on very low heat, throw in a stick of butter and slowly melt (will take around 15-20 minutes). Milk fats will float at the top with the real butter at the bottom. Slightly tilt pan and skim off milk fats using a spoon.



Cooking Instructions:

Use about 1 teaspoonful of clarified butter per slice of bread and toast on both in a skillet. Watch bread carefully as it can quickly burn.



Once bread is complete, wipe out bread crumbs and add in 3-4 tablespoonfuls of clarified butter. Once it begins to simmer and slightly smoke, add in spices and lemon zest. Once all becomes fragrant, slowly pour in heavy whipping cream. Make sure pan is no searing hot as it can curdle the cream immediately.



Once sauce begins to thicken, add in shrimp to warm then service on top of toast.

