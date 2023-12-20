Ingredients:

3-4 Medium Sized Yellow or Sweet Onions

2 Tbsp Butter

2 Tsp Balsamic Vinegar

8 Oz of Whipped Cream Cheese

1 Cup of Sour Cream

1 Tsp Garlic Powder

1 Tsp Onion Powder

1 Tbsp Worcestershire Sauce

Freshly Chopped Parsley

Paprika (I prefer Hungarian Paprika)

Salt

Ritz Crackers or Pita Chips

In a pot or dutch oven, finely slice onion into strands and add into the pot with the melted butter and stir to coat. After about 5 minutes, when you see some steam, put the lid on the pot and let the onions steam for about five minutes. This will reduce their size quickly.

Once the lid is removed, throw in a salt of salt and story to coat. Stir onion every 3-4 minutes until dark golden brown. This will take upwards of 45 minutes, so be patient!



When onions are done, throw into a mixing bowl with all other ingredients (except the parsley and paprika). Mix thoroughly and then put into a bowl for serving. Top with small bits of chopped parsley and paprika.

Serve room temperature or warm in the microwave and serve with crackers or chips.

