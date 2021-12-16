Caramelized Onion Dip

3 Tbsp Butter

2 Large Vidalia Onions

1 Tsp Salt

1 Tsp Garlic Powder

1 Tbsp Cooking Sherry

1/2 Cup Sour Cream

1/4 Cup Greek Yogurt

4 Oz. Cream Cheese (Softened to Room Temperature)

Black Pepper to Taste



Melt the butter in a steel pot / dutch oven then add in thinly sliced onions. Cover for about 5 minutes to simmer.

In a separate bowl, add in the cream cheese, greek yogurt and sour cream and mix thoroughly.

Remove the lid and stir, then keep stirring every few minutes until onions are caramelized (which took 30 minutes for me). Once caramelized, add in garlic powder and cooking sherry and stir until sherry has evaporated.

Add onions into cream cheese mixture and serve warm or chilled with chips or crackers.