1/3 Cup of Sour Cream
1/3 Cup of Mayo
8oz of Cream Cheese
1/2 Cup Cheddar Cheese
Bacon Chopped into Small Pieces
Garlic Powder
Italian Blend Cheese
1 Tsp of Smoked Paprika
Frozen Spinach (Dried with Paper Towels)
Dash of Red Pepper Flakes (Optional)
Set cream cheese out and allow to soften to room temperature or microwave for around 15-20 seconds to soften. In a bowl, add the spinach into the cream cheese with all other ingredients. Sever with Club or Ritz crackers.
Cheesy Bacon Spinach Dip
