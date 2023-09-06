Ingredients:

3 Boneless Chicken Thighs, Boiled & Shredded

32 Oz. Chicken Broth

1 Can of Pinto Beans, Drained

1 Can of Yellow Corn, Drained

1 Can of Seasoned Black Beans, Drained

1 Can of Rotel (Not Drained)

1 Can of Old El Paso Green Enchilada Sauce

1 Cup of Shredded Mild Cheddar Cheese

1 Cup of Shredded Pepper Jack Cheese

1 Yellow Onion Finley Diced

8 Oz. Sour Cream

2 Tbsp Cumin

3 Tbsp Chili Powder

1 Packet of Dry Ranch Seasoning

Mix all ingredients (except pepper jack cheese) into a pot and allow to simmer until ready to serve. When serving, top with the pepper jack cheese. You can also put tortilla chips / Fritos on top.