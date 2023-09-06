Ingredients:
3 Boneless Chicken Thighs, Boiled & Shredded
32 Oz. Chicken Broth
1 Can of Pinto Beans, Drained
1 Can of Yellow Corn, Drained
1 Can of Seasoned Black Beans, Drained
1 Can of Rotel (Not Drained)
1 Can of Old El Paso Green Enchilada Sauce
1 Cup of Shredded Mild Cheddar Cheese
1 Cup of Shredded Pepper Jack Cheese
1 Yellow Onion Finley Diced
8 Oz. Sour Cream
2 Tbsp Cumin
3 Tbsp Chili Powder
1 Packet of Dry Ranch Seasoning
Mix all ingredients (except pepper jack cheese) into a pot and allow to simmer until ready to serve. When serving, top with the pepper jack cheese. You can also put tortilla chips / Fritos on top.