Ingredients:

2 Chicken Breasts Boiled & Shredded

2 Cups of Baby Spinach (Stems Removed)

4 Cups of Chicken Broth

1 Cup of Heavy Whipping Cream

1 Cup Chopped Celery

1 Chopped Yellow Onion

1 Cup Chopped Carrots

1 Cup Sundried Tomatoes

1 Cup of Parmesan Cheese

1 Cup Cooked Orzo

3 Tbsp Butter

3 Tbsp Flour

3 Minced Garlic Cloves

Juice of Half a Lemon

Salt, Pepper & Italian Seasoning (basil, oregano, rosemary, etc.) to taste

Dash of Red Pepper Flakes

Melt butter in a pot and sauté celery, onion and carrots for around 7-8 minutes until they begin to soften. Add flour and stir until all vegetables are evenly coated.

Add garlic in and sauté for about 30 seconds until fragrant.

Add in chicken broth first and then heavy cream (this will help prevent cream from curdling) along with shredded chicken, orzo, all spices, and sun dried tomatoes.

Lastly, add in spinach, parmesan cheese, and lemon juice. Let soup simmer for at least 15 minutes for flavors to meld as well as letting the spinach wilt.

