Large Spinach & Herb Flour Tortillas

12 oz. Container of Whipped Cream Cheese

1 Cup of Dried Cranberries

1/2 Cup of Chopped Bacon or Bacon Bits

1/2 Tsp Garlic Powder

1/2 Tsp Onion Powder

1/4 Cup of Chopped Green Onions



Let cream cheese soften for at least 30-45 minutes so that is easier to mix. Add all ingredients into a mixing bowl with the cream cheese and mixed thoroughly.

Spread the mixture evenly over 2 tortilla shells and roll into a circle (see video). Wrap in saran wrap and put in the refrigerator for several hours, but best to leave it overnight.

Once ready to serve, cut off the ends of the tortilla since they are not perfectly round. Cut the rest of the tortilla into 1/4″ circles to form a pinwheel.