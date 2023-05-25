Ingredients:

1 Can of Yellow or White corn

1 Can of Pinto or Black Eyed Peas

1 Can of Black Beans

1 Can Diced Tomatoes (or fresh ones from your garden)

1/2 Red Onion, Diced

1 Orange or Red or Yellow Bell Pepper, diced

2 Avocado Cut into Small Dices

2 Tbsp Chili Powder

1/4 Cup of Cilantro

7 Oz. Can of Green Chiles (or 2-3 diced up jalapenos)

Juice of 3 Limes

2 Tbsp Honey

2 Tbsp Olive Oil



Add all ingredients into a mixing bowl at the same time and then stir gently. If you stir each ingredient individually, you have a chance of smashing or breaking up the beans and avocado, making the dish less beautiful.

Can be chilled in the fridge until ready to serve with tortilla chips, as a side dish with a meal, or even topping to a salad.

