Ingredients:
1 Can of Yellow or White corn
1 Can of Pinto or Black Eyed Peas
1 Can of Black Beans
1 Can Diced Tomatoes (or fresh ones from your garden)
1/2 Red Onion, Diced
1 Orange or Red or Yellow Bell Pepper, diced
2 Avocado Cut into Small Dices
2 Tbsp Chili Powder
1/4 Cup of Cilantro
7 Oz. Can of Green Chiles (or 2-3 diced up jalapenos)
Juice of 3 Limes
2 Tbsp Honey
2 Tbsp Olive Oil
Add all ingredients into a mixing bowl at the same time and then stir gently. If you stir each ingredient individually, you have a chance of smashing or breaking up the beans and avocado, making the dish less beautiful.
Can be chilled in the fridge until ready to serve with tortilla chips, as a side dish with a meal, or even topping to a salad.