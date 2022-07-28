4 Oz (1/2 Block) Cream Cheese – Softened

4 Oz of Sour Cream (Mayo Can Be Used, Too)

6 Oz Can of Lump Crab Meat

2 Tbsp Worcestershire Sauce

4 Tbsp Chopped Green Onion

1 Can of Quartered Artichoke Hearts (Then Chop into Smaller Bites)

1 Cup of Monterey Jack Cheese

3/4 Cup Parmesan Cheese

Dash of Salt & Pepper

Chopped Parsley

Italian Bread Crumbs (Optional)



Mix together the cream cheese and sour cream thoroughly. Then begin added in all other ingredients one at a time until well mixed. Put into an oven safe dish or a skillet and heat at 400 until the the top begins to brown. For added flavor, you can sprinkle on bread crumbs toward the end and let them toast on top, too.



Finely chop fresh parsley and sprinkled on top before serving for presentation.

Severe with Ritz Crackers or Garlic Crostinis.