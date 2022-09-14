From Sioux Honey Beekeepers:

Ingredients:

3 Tbsp Fresh Local Honey

16 Oz Original Sour Cream

1 Envelope Lipton Dry Onion Soup Mix

1 8oz Can of Lump Crabmeat

1/2 Cup Chili Sauce

3 Tbsp Horseradish



Stir all ingredients together, except the crabmeat, until thoroughly mixed. Add in crab meat and gently stir to not break up the bug lumps. Serve with tortilla chips, club or ritz crackers.



Optional ideas:

– Top with parmesan cheese and melt in the oven then give a quick broil to brown

– Add diced green onions on top