Ingredients:

12oz Bag of 3 Cheese Tortellini

1 Jar of Bertolli Marinara Sauce

1/2 Block of Cream Cheese

1/3 Cup of Heavy Whipping Cream

1 Tbsp Sriracha Sauce

1 Tbsp Chili Sauce

Optional Additions:

Baby Spinach

Fire Roasted Tomatoes

Soften the half block of cream cheese in warm water or in a warmed oven. Pour all of the marinara sauce, sriracha, chili sauce into the pan with the block of cream cheese. Smash the cream cheese and continues to stir until well mixed. Add in heavy cream and stir until well mixed. Add tortellini and stir until well coated then serve.

If you choose to use baby spinach, add it at the very end and let it simmer in the sauce until it wilts.

If you use the fire roasted tomatoes, add those in while making your sauce (before adding tortellini).