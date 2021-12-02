2 Avocados
1 Tsp Salt
1 Tsp Cumin
1 Tsp Garlic Powder
Cilantro (Finely Chopped)
1 Lime
2 Roma Tomatoes (Seeds Removed)
1/2 Yellow or Red Onion
1 Jalapeno Diced (Seeds Removed)
Using a knife, cut into the avocado until the knife cannot go in anymore because it has hit the pit, then cut around the edge of the pit and twist to separate the avocado. Separate the skin from the inside by using a spoon around the edge of the avocado. Put the avocado into a bowl and smash. Add in all ingredients and mix until evenly distributed. Serve with a side of tortilla chips.
Fresh Tableside Guacamole
