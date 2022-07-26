2 Cups of Cooked Orzo Rice
1 Tsp Oregano
1 Tsp Lemon Pepper Seasoning
4 Tbsp Garlic & Herb Marinade
3/4 Cup Diced Kalamata Olives
1/2 Cup Feta Cheese
1/2 Red Onion, Diced
1/2 Cup Diced Cucumbers
1 Can Artichoke Quartered Hearts
1 Tomato, Seeded & Diced
2 Tbsp Fresh Parsley
Drain artichoke hearts and then toss into a bowl with the garlic & herb marinade and let sit for about an hour.
Boil orzo in salted water until al dente. Add into a large mixing bowl then add in all ingredients listed above, minus half the parsley and feta.
Put mixed pasta in the fridge for 2-3 hours to cool. When ready to serve, sprinkle chopped parsley and feta on top for presentation.
