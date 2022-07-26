2 Cups of Cooked Orzo Rice

1 Tsp Oregano

1 Tsp Lemon Pepper Seasoning

4 Tbsp Garlic & Herb Marinade

3/4 Cup Diced Kalamata Olives

1/2 Cup Feta Cheese

1/2 Red Onion, Diced

1/2 Cup Diced Cucumbers

1 Can Artichoke Quartered Hearts

1 Tomato, Seeded & Diced

2 Tbsp Fresh Parsley



Drain artichoke hearts and then toss into a bowl with the garlic & herb marinade and let sit for about an hour.



Boil orzo in salted water until al dente. Add into a large mixing bowl then add in all ingredients listed above, minus half the parsley and feta.



Put mixed pasta in the fridge for 2-3 hours to cool. When ready to serve, sprinkle chopped parsley and feta on top for presentation.