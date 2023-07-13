Ingredients:

1/2 box of Bow Tie Pasta, Cooked

1 Pound of Ground Sweet Italian Sausage

1 Sweet of Onion, Diced

1 & 1/2 Cup of Heavy Cream

2 Tsp Garlic Powder

1 Tsp Red Pepper Flakes

1 Can of Tomatoes in Italian Seasoning

Fresh or Dried Parsley, Chopped Finely

Italian Blend of Shredded Cheese

Cook noodles in salty water until done. In a separate dish, cook the dish sauce and diced onions together. Once cooked, then add in garlic powder and red peppers flakes and stir. Once evenly distributed, add in heavy cream and tomatoes.

Serve in a bowl and top with parsley and cheese.



